      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Alate Ellipse

      Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra

      Feel confident all day long in this medium-support Alate bra. A sewn-in 1-piece pad and longline silhouette offer enhanced coverage and shaping while sweat-wicking technology keeps you cool and comfortable. The InfinaSoft fabric of the body and straps feels like you're being hugged by a silky cloud and stretches easily, giving you the ultimate freedom of movement. You might just forget you're wearing a bra at all.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Sail
      • Style: DO6619-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S
      • Model height: 5'11" (180cm approx.)
      • Model bust: 32" (81cm approx.)
      • Tight fit for a body-hugging feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
      • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

