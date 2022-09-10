Finish your last rep with power and rack it with a roar that stuns the gym floor in the Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5. Max Air cushioning offers comfortable stability for lifting whether it's a light or heavy day. A wide, flat base gives you enhanced stability and grip for all kinds of tough workouts without sacrificing style, as you roam from station to station and set to set.
5 Stars
ilhan577669671 - 10 Sept 2022
superbe paire de nike c'est de l'argent bien dépensé