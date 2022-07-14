Drawing inspiration from the Air Max 180 and Air Max 93, the Nike Air Max 270 has crisp lines and streamlined detail that add edgy style to optimal comfort. The large Max Air unit gives you extra bounce and cushion for wherever your day takes you.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
3.5 Stars
МаринаМ - 14 Jul 2022
Кроссовок хватило на 2 месяца, стерлась подошва там где воздушная подушка. Разочарование( Покупали с польского сайта с доставкой в Украину
Emily - 11 Jan 2022
Livraison rapide achat produit identique à la photo et description !