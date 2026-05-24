Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE Older Kids' Shoes

Superbes
TamaraV268501808
Absolument magnifiques. J'adore ! Grand succès!
This AJ1 reimagines MJ's first signature model with a fresh remix for the season ahead. Floral-inspired colours celebrate summertimes spent with friends, while premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support—so you can make the most of your sunny afternoons.
Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE
This AJ1 reimagines MJ's first signature model with a fresh remix for the season ahead. Floral-inspired colours celebrate summertimes spent with friends, while premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support—so you can make the most of your sunny afternoons.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
Superbes
TamaraV268501808
Absolument magnifiques. J'adore ! Grand succès!
Not as pictured
Shonteria727136229
Kind of disappointed because I brought the shoes specifically for the pretty flowers throughout the laces, but they came with only one big flower on each shoe, which doesn’t look the same as the picture.
Cute
tia190092309
Cute Jordan’s and cuties like them a lot
Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE