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Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE Older Kids' Shoes - Vast Grey/Sail/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow

Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

This AJ1 reimagines MJ's first signature model with a fresh remix for the season ahead. Floral-inspired colours celebrate summertimes spent with friends, while premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support—so you can make the most of your sunny afternoons.


  • Colour Shown: Vast Grey/Sail/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow
  • Style: II0592-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE

30% off

This AJ1 reimagines MJ's first signature model with a fresh remix for the season ahead. Floral-inspired colours celebrate summertimes spent with friends, while premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support—so you can make the most of your sunny afternoons.

Benefits

  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Mid-cut collar
  • Colour Shown: Vast Grey/Sail/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow
  • Style: II0592-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (4)

4.3 stars

  • Superbes

    TamaraV268501808

    Absolument magnifiques. J'adore ! Grand succès!

  • Not as pictured

    Shonteria727136229

    Kind of disappointed because I brought the shoes specifically for the pretty flowers throughout the laces, but they came with only one big flower on each shoe, which doesn’t look the same as the picture.

  • Cute

    tia190092309

    Cute Jordan’s and cuties like them a lot

Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE

30% off

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