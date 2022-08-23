Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Air Jordan 1 Low

      Women's Shoe

      €119.99

      Highly Rated

      Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.

      • Colour Shown: White/Black/Sail/Gym Red
      • Style: DC0774-160

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (98)

      4.8 Stars

      • Snek - 23 Aug 2022

        J’aime j’adore je suis fan de mes baskets

      • Jordan

        Xxxxxxxx - 20 Jul 2022

        Confortable et la couleur est top j adore

      • Super

        titia31 - 15 Jul 2022

        Super rien à redire merci encore