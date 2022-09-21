Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Air Huarache Crater Premium

      Men's Shoes

      €139.99

      When it fits this good and looks this great, it doesn't need a Swoosh. From its Crater rubber outsole to its woven, checkerboard textile detailing to its stretchy, "hug your foot" fabric and Nike Air cushioning, the Huarache is bragging rights for your feet.

      • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Photon Dust/Black/Iron Grey
      • Style: DM0863-002

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (4)

      4.8 Stars

      • Comfortable Classic

        Adamp455145801 - 21 Sept 2022

        I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.

      • 15205622022 - 08 Sept 2022

        Ma première paire d’air Huarache (enfin!). Très belles chaussures, originales & confortables, livrées à la bonne taille. Pour plus de confort, on peut les commander avec une demie pointure supplémentaire. A voir à l’utilisation!

      • Comfy and looks amazing, but size is smaller

        AlexanderB628004524 - 08 Sept 2022

        10/10, as a big fan of Huarache — couldn't miss it. Unfortunately, my regular size turned out to bee too small — will be taking plus half a US size at least