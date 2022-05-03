Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike AeroSwift

      Men's 5cm (approx.) Running Shorts

      €69.99

      Highly Rated
      Light Crimson/Ghost Green
      Orange/Ghost Green
      Black/White

      The Nike AeroSwift Shorts keep you ready for your race.Lightweight and breathable, they have a convenient pocket for smaller items. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: CJ7837-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel
      • Inseam length: 2.5" (6cm approx.) (Size M)

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (43)

      4.3 Stars

      • 2b96ad4d-1359-441c-affc-83b79225910e - 03 May 2022

        Sono i top dei pantaloncini , io uso solo questi ,da anni ,dopo non avermi trovato bene con altre marche consigliatissimi

      • Muy cómodo

        S I. - 13 Jan 2022

        Lo he comprado para mi marido. Le sienta de maravilla y le resulta comodisimo.

      • Not cheap but good shorts

        E A. - 08 Dec 2021

        Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them