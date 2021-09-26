AndrewW514372641 - 06 Sept 2021

Picked up a pair of these just in time for my holiday in Tuscany. Used them most days through two weeks, up to 20 miles per day. Absolutely perfect for dirt and gravel tracks. The hugely spongy soles mean that you can tramp on even large jagged stones and feel nothing at all. Like my previous Hoka’s, but even better (did not believe it was possible). The mesh uppers mean cool feet (even walking all in hot temperatures). Would not recommend to use these on technical rocky scrambles or very steep loose surfaces, because: 1) the benefit of the soles (isolation) results in a lack of feel of what is going on underfoot. 2) the mesh uppers do not provide torsional rigidity (feet move too much, slide forward on steep descents) compared to leather/suede uppers. Laces come undone constantly, and are barely long enough to be able to double-bow (need to be longer!). Overall, in the uses that I am going to use them - relatively smooth, hilly terrain; warm dry weather; longer distance ‘mile crunching’ - they have proven to be perfect.