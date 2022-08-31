Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike ACG "Hike"

      Men's T-Shirt

      €39.99

      Every day is a good day for a hike—no matter what the conditions are. So why not start your adventure in the roomy fit of this ACG tee? We topped it off with a hot-dog graphic that pays homage to our classic "Hike Nike" logo. This product is made from 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibres or at least 10% organic cotton fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Light Stone
      • Style: DJ5732-145

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'1" (185cm approx.)

      How This Was Made

      • Combining recycled polyester and organic cotton creates a performance material that reduces carbon emissions, water and chemical inputs compared to blends made from virgin polyester and conventionally grown cotton.
      • Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (2)

      4.5 Stars

      • Parfait mais attention à la taille

        ClémentA953319658 - 31 Aug 2022

        Couleur gris pierre et design sympa. Grammage important, ça respire la qualité et ça donne une coupe parfaite au t-shirt Attention, comme beaucoup de vêtements ACG taille très grand (et surtout t-shirt long), coupe ample... Je fais 1m73 et 70kg avec un physique plutôt sportif, j'ai du prendre du XS pour que le t-shirt ne soit pas trop long.

      • 👌

        12951160636 - 27 Aug 2022

        -Tejido algo grueso y talla holgada. Lo que buscaba -Logo espectacular