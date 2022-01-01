The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag features a durable design built to withstand wet and dry conditions. Its main compartment opens to reveal plenty of room for your gear, while multiple carrying points provide alternative options when going to and from the pitch.
4.8 Stars
L O. - 01 Jan 2022
Es más grande de lo que esperaba y fácil de llevar. Cabe de todo y todo lo que quieras poner. Buscaba una bolsa donde cupiera cosas y no fuera simplemente una bolsa de deporte si no, también de viaje.
D A. - 23 Jul 2021
Good bag
J J. - 29 May 2021
Impressed with this! As a Powerlifter, I probably bring more gear to the gym than the average gym-goer. This session allowed all my gym gear with absolutely no problems! Looks really good as a bonus.