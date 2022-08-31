€179.99

Throw tradition out the door? Never. Famed designer Chitose Abe brings her unifying vision to a footwear icon, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Nike's first classic. Dressing you in time-travelling style, era-echoing '70s materials like nylon and suede pair with Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot to create a boundary-pushing look that propels Nike design into the future. sacai's spliced-together aesthetic (2 collars, 2 Swooshes, 2 tongues) layers up the detail, while the carved-up midsole keeps the original's wedge-shape design for an experimental twist that lets you bridge past with present. Lace up, warp time and turn heads—the Zoom Cortez x sacai.

SKU: DQ0581-100