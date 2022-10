Over its history, the Air Jordan 3 has featured many beloved flavours, but this colourway is straight-up Neapolitan in nature. A crisp white leather upper is paired with a Dark Mocha elephant-like print that wraps around the toe box and heel in classic AJ3 fashion. For a pop of contrasting colour, an Atmosphere Pink midsole and embroidered Jumpman on the tongue add to a bright, savoury finish.

SKU: CK9246-102