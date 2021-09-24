€109.99

In the late 1970s, Gundam re-defined anime culture and launched the Tokyo, Japan-based brand's futuristic vision across the globe. Defined by a synergy between compelling storytelling and expert design, Gundam's work with animation and toy design shaped collector culture for decades and continues to inspire and innovate.

The "Gundam" SB Dunk High is a testament to imagination and work ethic, and brings DIY inspiration and science-fiction fashion to an iconic line of eccentric SB Dunks. With a removable Swoosh—each stylised to dramatically alter the silhouette, depending on if you want to go bright or tactically clean—this sneaker is ready to suit up and go mobile. The "Gundam" Dunk honours tradition and the synergy between Nike SB and Gundam collector culture—from the toe box detailing, flashes of colour and the accompanying decal sheet that's recognisably real robotic.

SKU: DH7717-100