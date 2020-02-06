Inspired by Alebrijes—mythical creatures from the fever dreams of Mexican folk artists—this design fuses imaginative aesthetics with our freshest innovations. Taking cues from Mexico City's famous Casa Gilardi, the React Vision incorporates richly textured fabrics and bright hues. The shoe's seamless mesh upper includes a subtle pattern modelled on poison dart frogs, adding the perfect amount of bite to your look. Closer to the ground, Nike React foam delivers unrivalled all-day comfort with every step, while a plush tongue provides a soft and dreamlike feel.