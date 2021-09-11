€169.99

Nike joins forces with sacai and CLOT in a triple collaboration that takes the LDWaffle—a creative mash-up of the LDV and the Waffle Racer—to the next level. Chitose Abe's hybrid creation is injected with the legendary streetwear inspiration of CLOT, bringing you a semi-transparent upper and colour combinations that nod to the art of reflexology—a signature CLOT design feature.

Taking inspiration from CLOT's 2006 Air Max 1 collaboration, a snakeskin Swoosh mixes with reflective-design Swooshes for an exotic double-up. Completing the look, a special Nike x sacai x CLOT logo hits the back tongue tag, heel and liner. Centre yourself in this fresh take on a design that was already in a league of its own.

SKU: DH1347-100