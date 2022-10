€109.99

The Dunk High is back and this version has been designed for those that are true blue. Inspired by one of the most storied athletic programmes in university sports, this model uses classic Dunk elements like a feather-light, full-grain leather upper, OG tooling and a mesh tongue to provide peak quality and comfort. And in case you're facing down your rivals, this Maize & Blue colourway lets the competition know which crew you rep.