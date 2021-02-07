For LeBron James, the playoffs are a mentality, a time to eliminate distractions in quest of a championship. It is for this reason that LeBron has a tradition of "going dark" on social media before the playoffs. The debut of the LeBron Soldier 12 kicks off this period with an all-black colourway named after the term LeBron uses to define his digital hiatus, 'Dark 23'.
The LeBron Soldier 12 was developed using a range of athlete insights, from high schoolers to LeBron's. Their feedback included a lower collar and a simplified strap—from four in the Soldier 11 to one in the 12—that allows for a greater range of fit and lockdown. The shoe's laceless design builds on prior LeBron Soldiers through an overall focus on utility and inspiration from Italian military backpacks and trousers.
"The Soldier was always meant to be stripped down in the best possible way", says Jason Petrie, Senior Footwear Designer at Nike. "Even early on, LeBron's insight was that the playoffs and the regular season are different. The Soldier has always been about toughness and connecting to the playoffs, in particular."
Other Soldier 12 design details include aspects of the LeBron 15, including a soft, circular knit upper and protective heel and toe caps. The toe is made from nubuck, while the heel area includes an expanded field of VELCRO ® to accommodate strap modification. The sole has enlarged heel and forefoot Zoom units in new shapes.
"When you think of the LeBron Soldier, you think of lockdown and cushioning", adds Petrie. "This time, we focused on circular knit, an adaptive strap and overall aesthetic changes. Everything the consumer knows about the Soldier gets better with each update, and the 'Dark 23' colourway is a reminder of LeBron's focus and dedication during this part of the season".