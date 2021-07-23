€259.99

This release sees Virgil Abloh's Off-White™ label apply its signature aesthetic to one of Nike's most innovative running silhouettes. Fuelled by insights from the world's fastest athletes, we developed the Tempo NEXT% based on learnings from our premier racing shoe, the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%. Featuring Nike ZoomX foam in the footbed, there's energy return in every step while a visible Zoom Air unit puts more spring in striding forward.

Now, the design has been re-imagined, framed by deconstructed elements and graphics with a hand-crafted feel. Inspired by prototypes and runners worldwide, rubber-spiked outsoles recall race day on the track. In classic Off-White™ fashion, the shoe's technology is marked by bold text call-outs, with detailed production specs stamped on the shoe's medial side.