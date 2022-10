MJ himself prophesied that when it launched, brides and grooms would walk down the aisle wearing the AJXI. And he was right. Perhaps the first performance basketball shoe to look as good with a ball gown as it did balling out, the AJXI continues to make a statement everywhere it shows up. This latest women's edition swaps out the shoe's traditional patent-leather accents with a metallic shimmer, adding a new chapter to the design stories that make the AJXI a footwear legend.