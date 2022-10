You can't stop ageing, but the Air Force 1 'Fresh' gets pretty close. Soft, textured leather helps conceal creasing and is easy to clean. The debossed branding, which replaces the woven labels, pairs with extra laces so you can eat that jam doughnut in peace. And the perforated sockliner keeps it airy and breathable. Now, there's really no reason not to rock white on white.

SKU: DM0211-100