Working Out After Having a Baby? Here’s What Experts Want You to Know

The weeks after delivery can be some of the most exhilarating yet exhausting ones of your life. You know what doesn't help? Pressure from society (side-eyeing you, social media) to look like you never birthed a baby—or like you don't struggle with balancing it all.



It's time to cancel those all-too-pervasive messages we see and hear regularly.



The first to go: "'Get your body back', which is an unhelpful and frankly unrealistic mentality", says Brianna Battles, a certified strength and conditioning specialist in Eagle, Idaho, and the creator of Pregnancy and Postpartum Athleticism. "Hello, you made and housed a human, which wouldn't have been possible if your body didn't undergo some serious and indelible changes", she says. "The concept also doesn't honour the fact that your body just did the most amazing thing that's physiologically possible", adds Jane Wake, an ante- and post-natal exercise specialist in London. (Seriously: Research suggests that pregnancy is the energy equivalent of a 40-week marathon. Let that sink in for a sec.)



The second idea to rubbish? The "no excuses!" attitude. (You know, the "Beyoncé has the same 24 hours in a day thinking".) "This mindset isn't fair, especially to new parents, who cannot and should not 'do it all'", says Battles. "Instead, think of movement as a way to celebrate all your body can do as it's ready for it, not an at-all-costs obligation or punishment", she says.



So what's a more sustainable way to think about exercise in your post-partum period (once you've got that green light to go for it)? It's all about reframing your intentions to be more in line with your new reality. Start here.