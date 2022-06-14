What Is Your Rotator Cuff—And What Are Some Exercises for It?

Most people tend to forget about their rotator cuffs, let alone give them some TLC.

"This group of muscles is one of the most important parts of your shoulder", said Duane Scotti, APTA-certified PT, DPT, PhD and founder of Spark Healthy Runner. "It's comprised of four major muscles and tendons that help you lift objects and reach your arms in all directions".

In short: They're crucial for daily activities—and for reaching your fitness goals.

"The shoulder joint itself is the most mobile joint in the body", said Alexis Shoope, APTA-certified PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS and founder of PIONE3R Physical Therapy & Wellness. "Because of this, it relies on stability to come from the muscles. The rotator cuff muscles directly attach to the joint, so they play a key role in this".

Simple day-to-day tasks would be practically impossible without your rotator cuff muscles. For example: fastening your bra behind your back, brushing your hair, throwing a ball, swinging a tennis racket or reaching for something in a high cupboard.