The Best Nike Gift Ideas for Co-Workers

The best Nike gifts for colleagues
Buying guide
These seven Nike gift ideas are sure to be a hit with teammates at work.
Having a great colleague can help make any job more enjoyable. If you want to surprise them with a gift, whether it's for their birthday or around the festive season, a Nike item can be the answer for a colleague, no matter what their interests are.
From fluffy, budget-friendly socks to cosy jumpers, check out these Nike gifts for colleagues.
7 Nike gift ideas for colleagues
1. For the colleague glued to their computer: blue-light glasses
The Nike Blue Light Collection features glasses with premium lens coatings that help reduce blue-light exposure from smartphones, laptops and other devices with screens—making them a thoughtful gift for colleagues who spend plenty of time on their devices.
2. For the colleague who's always cold: Nike Sportswear Club Fleece jumpers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece jumpers are the definition of comfort—and ideal for colleagues looking to warm up in a chilly office. Find Sportswear Club Fleece in a multitude of shades and styles, including hoodies, zip-ups and crew necks.
3. For the colleague who loves to talk sport: professional sport gear
For the sporty colleague with a strong allegiance to a professional or university team, you can't go wrong with a fan-gear gift from Nike. Shop jumpers, T-shirts, hats, scarves and more that feature the colours and logos of lots of sports teams.
4. For the colleague who works out during lunch: Nike duffel bags
With some bags able to hold up to 51 litres of volume, Nike duffels are well-suited for folks who commute to work with their exercise gear in tow. A standout bag—the Nike Storm-FIT ADV Utility Power Duffel Bag—is crafted from waterproof material to keep items safe from wet weather.
5. For the colleague who takes hydration seriously: Nike water bottles
From the Nike Recharge, a vacuum-insulated 946ml (approx.) bottle, to the Nike 710ml (approx.) TR Hyper Charge, a shaker bottle that can be used both as a pre- and post-workout mixer or standard bottle, there's a Nike water bottle to help keep your teammate hydrated on the job.
6. For the colleague with a colourful, fun sock collection: Nike socks
Socks are a can't-go-wrong gift for many kinds of people—and gifting socks to colleagues is no exception. Nike socks—in no-show, ankle and crew types—are designed to be both cosy and ready for sport, as many contain sweat-wicking technology to help keep feet dry.
7. For any colleague: Nike gift cards
Not sure what type of gift your colleague might want? A Nike gift card is a no-fail option. Send yours via mail, in person or by email with the amount of your choice.