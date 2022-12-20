The Best Nike Tracksuit Bottoms for Girls
Buying Guide
Roll up to a playdate, school, or sports training in these top picks by Nike.
When shopping for girls' tracksuit bottoms, it's important to look for options that are cosy and complement their blossoming style. These tracksuit bottoms are designed to move with young children, whether they're heading to school, gearing up for sports training or going on a playdate—all while keeping them warm and comfortable. From fleece trousers to joggers, here are the best Nike tracksuit bottoms for girls.
Best Nike Tracksuit Bottoms for Girls
1. Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Trousers
With a classic jogger silhouette, the Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Trousers boast versatility and comfort. Several styles within the collection are made from French terry fabric, instilling that smooth, soft feel on the outside. All of these trousers are largely made from cotton, though, and feature an elastic waistband, ribbed ankle cuffs and pockets.
The girls' tracksuit bottoms also come in several colours, including neutrals like black, grey and Sand, plus Soft Pink and Faded Rust shades, too. And, they're designed for a snug fit with just enough stretch to keep up with active kids.
If you're on the hunt for a pair of tracksuit bottoms for toddlers and younger kids, the Nike Sportswear Playlist Fleece Joggers are—you guessed it—insulated with fleece, and designed for kids aged 2–7. With their slightly oversized fit and elastic, drawstring waistband, these trousers are engineered to grow (and move) with the child. Complete the fit with the matching Nike Icon Fleece Hoodie.
2. Nike Sportswear Tracksuits
The Nike Sportswear Older Kids' High-waisted Tracksuit is not only sharp but also functional—the set can be worn during play or doing homework. Available in black, Light Smoke Grey and Canyon Rust, this adorable tracksuit has a vintage feel with the high-waist fit. Yet, it's modern with its cropped zip-up jacket and Nike-branded trim along the sleeves and legs. The set is made from a polyester knit fabric so kids remain warm and comfortable.
(Related: The Best Nike Running Shoes for Kids)
3. Nike Kids' ACG Trousers
Designed for exploring and playing in nature, the Nike Kids' ACG Clothing collection comes in several styles, including tracksuit bottom-like options as well as leggings and overalls. Constructed from Polartec® fleece, they're soft to the touch and designed for maximum warmth. You can pair the loose-fit styles over shorts for cosying up before training, too. And, thanks to Nike Therma-FIT Technology, they're engineered to work in tandem with the body's natural heat to keep kids insulted in frigid temperatures.
(Related: Keep Kids Cosy in These Nike Fleece Jackets)
Words by Jessie Quinn