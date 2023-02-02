The Best Men's Puffer Coats by Nike

A puffer coat is as essential to a winter wardrobe as shorts in the summer. Designed to keep you warm as you traverse the trails, trek from the parking garage to the shop or commute from work to the weight room, a cosy puffer coat will serve you well when cold temperatures hit.

But which puffer coat is best for you? Below, check out a round-up of the best Nike puffer coats for men, categorised by which activities or adventures they're best suited for.

(Related: The Best Nike Sneakers to Wear in Winter)