The Best Hiking Trousers for Men by Nike
Buying Guide
Choose from durable designs to keep warm, dry and comfortable on the trail.
Enjoying outdoor adventures is made easy with proper hiking gear—and the Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) collection is the place to find a pair of men's hiking trousers.
That's because the Nike ACG team created several products by venturing into nature, connecting with the environment and using their experiences to influence their designs. These hiking trousers for men utilise weather-resistant, tough fabrics and include features such as built-in carabiner clips and zip-off trouser legs.
You'll also spot comfy Tech Fleece, versatile Sportswear and lightweight Nike Trail trousers in this round-up. No matter what design you choose, you're bound to find something that fits your style and adventuring needs.
Use this guide to find the best hiking trousers for men by Nike.
The Best Hiking Trousers for Men by Nike
Best Hiking Trousers for Versatility
A good pair of hiking trousers should be adaptable to a range of environments. The Nike ACG Smith Summit Cargo Trousers, for example, were inspired by Smith Rock—a rock-climbing playground in Oregon, USA. These trousers feature woven, water-repellent fabric, plenty of pockets and an elastic, high-rise waistband with a webbed belt to adjust the fit.
Hidden zips on the knees convert the trousers into shorts for versatility. There are also hike-enhancing features, such as a built-in carabiner for latching keys and side drop-in pockets for essentials (think: snacks, phone and hydration packets).
These hiking trousers come in a variety of Earth tones and are made with at least 75-percent recycled fibres.
(Related: How to Choose the Right Pair of Hiking Socks for You)
Best Hiking Trousers for Unpredictable Weather
Inclement weather doesn't need to cancel a hike. The Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' collection offers men's hiking trousers built to withstand any storm. They are made from stretchy, lightweight fabric that sheds water, while targeted breathability zones keep you cool.
For cold temperatures, designs made from Polartec® fleece fabric hold in warm air while letting moisture escape, preventing a soggy feeling inside. Abrasion-resistant panels stand up to rugged terrain, while an elastic waistband with an integrated webbed belt customises fit.
Side zip pockets and easy-access hip pockets provide convenient storage options to secure trail essentials. Bonus: these hiking trousers are made from 100-percent recycled polyester fibres.
(Related: The Best Winter Hiking Gear by Nike)
Best Hiking Trousers for Rugged Terrain
Feel ready to take on less-than-ideal terrain with this durable option. The Nike ACG 'Oregon Series' men's cargo trousers feature tough, woven fabric and a water-repellent finish to help them withstand your most rugged adventures.
Details like special seams at the knees give full range of motion as you climb challenging terrain, while a reinforced seat gives additional durability and flexibility in movement. These trousers are also equipped with multi-purpose cargo pockets for hiking essentials, as well as an integrated belt to help you find a comfy fit.
Best Hiking Trousers for Easy-going Treks
Designed for casual hikers, Nike Tech Fleece trousers provide comfort during walks in the woods or jaunts around the city. Smooth on both sides, Tech Fleece offers an elevated look and warmth with a low-bulk feel.
Choose from tapered designs for a more streamlined fit or enjoy roomy options for a cosy boost. Cargo and taped pockets make stashing your keys and phone easy, while a soft, elastic waistband with drawstrings provide a secure fit as you adventure.
(Related: The 8 Best Nike Sneakers to Wear on a Hike)
Best Hiking Trousers for Utility
Several Nike Sportswear trousers feature a technical silhouette that offers roominess through the thighs and an added panel between the legs to help you move freely. Tapering and stitching on the knees offer a natural shape in the legs and create a slick look overall.
For warm-weather hikes, go for designs made with Nike Dri-FIT Technology, engineered to keep you dry while you sweat. For cold months, consider windproof and waterproof trousers equipped with Nike Therma-FIT technology, which traps body heat.
With elastic waistbands, conveniently placed zip and cargo pockets and gusset leg panelling, these trousers are ideal for tackling any trail. Choose from lightweight, woven fabrics or water-resistant, crinkle textures.
Best Hiking Trousers for a Trail Run
Stay nimble in a pair of Nike Trail running trousers. Find hiking trousers with a smooth, wind- and water-repellent feel, packed with multiple pockets and made with at least 75-percent recycled polyester.
Nike Dri-FIT materials keep these trousers breathable and dry, wicking sweat away from the skin. And stretch-woven fabric enables you to high-step any boulder, fallen tree or rock ledge ahead. For a colder climate or higher elevation, look for trousers made from soft French terry fleece, balancing cosy warmth with trail-essential details like zip pockets and tapered ankles.
Trousers in this collection are designed to outfit runners as they embark on heart-pumping trails around the world. Each piece in the Nike Trail collection is created with dirt trails, rocky terrain and forested hills at the top of mind.
(Related: The Best Nike Trail-running Shoes)
Words by Faith Brar