The Best Nike Fleece Jackets for Kids

The best fleece jackets for kids keep them warm at school, during training sessions and around the house. With heat-retaining technology and ultra-soft fabric, Nike fleece jackets are functional and durable, meaning they'll hold up season after season.

From athletic zip-ups to plush pullovers, shop now for fleece jackets made for kids ages 3 to 15.

(Related: 14 Back-to-School Clothing Essentials for Kids of All Ages)