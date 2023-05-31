Meet Zoe Schlacter (they/them) – artist and designer behind the 2023 Be True Collection. Known for their distinct geometric patterns and bold and colourful graphics, Zoe's fresh perspective is a celebration of LGBTQIA+ communities and their legacies.

Nike designers, Raveena Bhalara (she/her) and Mansoor Amjed (he/him), give you a detailed look at the footwear, while artist Zoe Schlacter takes you through their design process and the inspiration for the collection.

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