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Trained Podcast: Find Your "Why" With Simon Sinek

Coaching

His books and TED Talks on motivation inspired millions. Now, the author tells us what his research means for the athlete.

Last updated: 30 June 2022
1 min read
Trained Podcast: Find Your "Why" With Simon Sinek

In our rush to master the "how", we often barrel right past the "why", says author and motivational speaker Simon Sinek. He believes that before we launch into anything—a workout routine, new job, relationship—we need a crystal-clear reason for doing it. This, he says, is the key to unlocking our potential in every facet of life. On this episode, he sits down with host Ryan Flaherty to help us zero in on our own purpose, manage our stress and re-imagine our daily training as "an infinite game".

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Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Flaherty at trained@nike.com and he'll see what he can do.

Originally published: 11 November 2020