The Air Max Dn8: Nike's latest Dynamic Air innovation

"When designing the Dn8, we kept thinking about what makes some of our favourite classic Air Max models so great: that you can put them on and go, and no matter what happens over the course of the day, that shoe is not only going to succeed, it's going to exceed expectations", says Jonathan Kosenick, Lead Designer, Men's Sportswear at Nike. "We wanted to build a shoe that had the same sort of 'go anywhere, do anything' character".

That means a fresh approach to the classic Air Max, drawing on the technologies of elite performance footwear but designed with the aesthetics of moving through everyday life. In an unprecedented approach, the Air Max Dn8 harnesses Nike's Dynamic Air technology through the full length of the foot, allowing for a sustained flow from heel to toe and maximum comfort.