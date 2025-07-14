Nike debuts the cutting-edge Air Jordan 40

The high-top lands slightly lower on the ankle compared to some past Jordans, while still providing plenty of support for multidirectional play. The visual effect of the streamlined shoe is also stunning, with the classic jumper logo front and centre.

Of course, the shoe's ultra-modern style commands attention, too. A sleek silhouette channels the classic Air Jordan look while pushing the design forward. In a subtle nod to decades of greatness, the shoe's logo is made up entirely of 40-degree angles, a theme that's mirrored in the outsole traction pattern.

Expect to see the AJ40 on the court this season. "I can't wait to take the court in the Air Jordan 40 this season," says basketball star Paolo Banchero, a Jordan Brand athlete. "It's truly a shoe built for today's style of basketball, with the innovative edge that comes from being a member of the Jordan family. That attention to performance will take my game to the next level as I continue to proudly represent the Jumpman, the ultimate symbol of greatness".

Air Jordan 40s feature nine colourways, allowing you to match your shoe to your team—or simply your overall vibe. While these shoes were designed with game day in mind, they offer enough comfort, support and style to see you through long days on your feet.

The all-new Air Jordan 40 launches on 12 July 2025, at jordan.com and select retail locations.