Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
|

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

Beste Vorschläge

      Nachhaltige Materialien

      Nike Dri-FIT ADV

      Lauf-Tights mit Print für Damen

      64,99 €

      Schwarz/Weiß
      Bright Crimson/Lapis/Schwarz

      Diese eng anliegenden Shorts sind elastisch und bereit für den Wettkampf und sorgen für hervorragenden Halt, damit du dich auf deinen Lauf konzentrieren kannst. Sie bestechen durch unsere fortschrittliche, schweißableitende Technologie und kombinieren innovative Highlights und leichte Materialien mit einer präzisen Passform, um dich von der Start- bis zur Ziellinie angenehm kühl zu halten.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Weiß
      • Style: CJ2367-010

      Größe und Passform

      • Model trägt Größe S bei einer Körpergröße von 178 cm
      • Enge Passform für ein eng am Körper anliegendes Tragegefühl
      • Länge der Innennaht: ca. 10 cm (Größe S)

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
      • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (9)

      4.4 Sterne

      • Fijne short

        V Z. - 08. Juli 2021

        Super fijne stof en erg comfortabel. heb zowel de zwarte als de lila kleur. Erg blij mee.

      • Ottimi!

        D E. - 06. Juni 2021

        Sono proprio come me li aspettavo! Comodi e con vestibilità eccellente, di qualità. Ne vale la pena

      • Comfortable Shorts

        JaniceM530494915 - 15. Nov. 2020

        I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.