Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
|

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

Beste Vorschläge

      Nike Daybreak

      Damenschuh

      89,99 €

      Hoch bewertet

      Der traditionsreiche Nike Daybreak erschien erstmals in 1979. Er besticht durch die gleiche Gummi-Außensohle mit Waffelprofil wie das Original und verleiht dir so echten Vintage-Style.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Summit White/Pale Ivory/Light Smoke Grey/Weiß
      • Style: CK2351-101

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Bewertungen (71)

      4.7 Sterne

      • Good looks and comfortable

        VerónicaG548308991 - 04. Aug. 2022

        I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!

      • NOT for overpronators

        RaniA31896499 - 09. Juli 2022

        Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.

      • Want these in leather or faux leather pls.

        14103803135 - 08. Juli 2022

        Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!