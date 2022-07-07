Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Schuh für ältere Kinder

      54,99 €

      Hoch bewertet
      Schwarz/Schwarz/Schwarz
      Weiß/Weiß/Weiß

      Der Nike Court Borough Low 2 vereint Tragekomfort und Style. Die strukturierte, stützende Passform hat ein Retro-Basketballdesign. So siehst du wie ein All-Star in der Freizeit aus.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Weiß/Weiß/Weiß
      • Style: BQ5448-100

      Größe und Passform

      Bewertungen (35)

      4.5 Sterne

      • I absolutely LOVE the Court Borough 2s!!!

        BreeT - 08. Juli 2022

        They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!

      • Awesome shoes!!

        KevinMinh897479214 - 25. Juni 2022

        I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!

      • Wonderful shoes

        KaydanceS971557747 - 06. März 2022

        These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes