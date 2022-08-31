Die legendären Nike Challenger Shorts sorgen für Bewegungsfreiheit mit einem speziell geformten Slip und einem geschmeidigen Tragegefühl. Mesh-Details und sichere Aufbewahrungsmöglichkeiten bieten dir den ganzen Tag lang vielseitigen Tragekomfort. Dieses Produkt besteht aus mindestens 75 % recycelten Polyesterfasern.
3.6 Sterne
MatthewS631483761 - 31. Aug. 2022
Feel great while running but buyer beware of how they hike up while sitting in car. Also if you have anything in shorts the pockets will hang out. Somebody in reviews mentioned that pockets are longer than shorts but didn't understand until wearing them in my car that has leather seats. Don't know if this will happen in other situations but it did in my car making me feel a little awkward when with others lol. But if you don't care, these are great shorts. Love otherwise.
ZechA - 01. Juni 2022
Perfect length and are super light. Also work the same when I cut the liner out of it.
BenC436811197 - 18. Jan. 2022
The pockets are longer than the shorts.