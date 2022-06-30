Der Nike Blazer Low ' 77 Vintage wurde von den Straßen für seine klassische Einfachheit und den Tragekomfort gelobt. Er besticht durch seinen minimalistischen Style und seinen traditionellen Basketball-Look. Er besticht mit üppigen Wildleder-Details, einem Retro-Swoosh und einem besonders weichen Schuhkragen und ist ein Must-have-Klassiker, den du überall tragen kannst.
4.4 Sterne
01. Juli 2022
Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.
27. Mai 2022
Blasen direkt nach 10min am Start.
26. Apr. 2022
"Un maximum de comfort et de résistance", la bonne blague. Ces chaussures sont bonnes à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale : 5km de trajet par jours. Elles présentent un trou béant sur le côté de la chaussure. Passez votre chemin sur ce modèle.