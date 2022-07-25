Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
|

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

Beste Vorschläge

      Nike Air Max 90 Futura

      Damenschuh

      159,99 €

      Hoch bewertet
      Sanddrift/Hemp/Rose Whisper/Sanddrift
      Weiß/Weiß/Weiß/Weiß
      Summit White/Light Bone/Phantom/Summit White
      Summit White/Pure Platinum/Football Grey/Wolf Grey
      Summit White/Barely Rose/Pink Oxford/Light Soft Pink

      Der Nike Air Max 90 Futura ist eine Neuauflage des Air-Klassikers – vom Design über das Testen bis zum Style. Ein gezackter Rand im Zehenbereich und ein teilweise schwebender Swoosh sorgen für einen luxuriösen Touch. Die weiche Polsterung im Knöchelbereich sorgt zusammen mit der zuverlässigen Air-Dämpfung für erstklassigen Tragekomfort. Er ist verspielt, bequem, sportlich und was du dir sonst noch wünschst.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Summit White/Light Bone/Phantom/Summit White
      • Style: DM9922-102

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Bewertungen (24)

      4.5 Sterne

      • Wolkjes.

        astrids282270893 - 25. Juli 2022

        Ik ben een enorme pietlut met de pasvorm van schoenen, maar deze zitten echt geweldig. Ze zitten als een kussentje om je voet heen, aan alle kanten. Stevig maar toch zacht. En ze staan aan de voet trouwens 10x vetter dan op de productfoto's. Ik heb ze een halve maat groter dan mijn nike air forces.

      • Still on the fence

        Mel86 - 11. Juli 2022

        The shoes look very nice. I wore these to an outdoor fair and the tongue rubbed and was uncomfortable. The tongue is bully and long and the shoe rubbed against Ankles. However, I didn’t have on socks so that Be the issue so I am Keeping shoes and trying them again. I did get Compliments on them. The insoles were comfy Also.

        Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away bewertet.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Nike Air Max 90 Futura

        Jocey - 11. Juli 2022

        These are the perfect neutral sneakers for every fit! The Air Max 90 Futura run true to size and are crazy lightweight and comfortable. It features an updated air max design with a classic feel but they feel light on the feet unlike previous air max. Its updated larger tongue gives the Futura a modern update while keeping a classic design. They are super comfortable to wear all day with jeans or sweats. These are by far my favorite Air Max, Nike came correct with this lightweight neutral classic!

        Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away bewertet.
        #productsprovidedbynike