      Nachhaltige Materialien

      Nike Air Huarache Crater Premium

      Herrenschuh

      139,99 €

      Wenn es so gut passt und so toll aussieht, braucht es keinen Swoosh. Von der Crater-Gummi-Außensohle über gewebte Schachbrett-Textildetails bis hin zum elastischen, "umschließenden" Material und der Nike Air Dämpfung – der Huarache schmiegt sich an deine Füße.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Dark Smoke Grey/Photon Dust/Schwarz/Iron Grey
      • Style: DM0863-002

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Bei diesem Produkt wurden recycelte Materialien aus der Zeit der Nutzung und/oder nach der Herstellung verwendet. Einer unserer größten Schritte auf dem Weg zum völligen Abbau von CO2-Ausstoß und Abfällen ist die Auswahl unserer Materialien, da diese für mehr als 70 % des Fußabdrucks aller Produkte verantwortlich sind. Durch Wiederverwendung von Bekleidung, Garnen und Textilwaren reduzieren wir unsere Emissionen deutlich. Unser Ziel ist die Verwendung möglichst vieler recycelter Materialien, ohne dabei an Performance, Strapazierfähigkeit und Style einzubüßen.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (4)

      4.8 Sterne

      • Comfortable Classic

        Adamp455145801 - 21. Sept. 2022

        I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.

      • 15205622022 - 08. Sept. 2022

        Ma première paire d’air Huarache (enfin!). Très belles chaussures, originales & confortables, livrées à la bonne taille. Pour plus de confort, on peut les commander avec une demie pointure supplémentaire. A voir à l’utilisation!

      • Comfy and looks amazing, but size is smaller

        AlexanderB628004524 - 08. Sept. 2022

        10/10, as a big fan of Huarache — couldn't miss it. Unfortunately, my regular size turned out to bee too small — will be taking plus half a US size at least