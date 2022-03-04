Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
|

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

Beste Vorschläge

      Nike Air

      Fleece-Rundhalsshirt mit angerauter Innenseite für Herren

      38,47 €
      69,99 €
      45 % Rabatt

      Wenn es um die 90er geht werden wir nostalgisch. Wir kombinierten wir klassische Details wie das Nike Air Futura-Logo mit einer Einsatz Konstruktion, um dem Nike Air Rundhalsshirt einen hochwertigen Look zu verleihen. Ein cooler Mix aus Print-Details verleiht dem kuscheligen Kleidungsstück aus Fleece das gewisse Etwas.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Light Bone
      • Style: DM5207-010

      Größe und Passform

      • Model trägt Größe M bei einer Körpergröße von 185 cm
      • Standardpassform für ein relaxtes, unkompliziertes Tragegefühl

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Bewertungen (1)

      5 Sterne

      • Comfy!!

        Syrena - 04. März 2022

        This sweatshirt is very comfortable. You could wear it all year round because it is fairly lightweight for a sweatshirt. You could wear it with jeans, sweats or basketball shorts so it’s pretty versatile. My husband is wearing it in the picture and he is 6,5”. We got a large and the sleeves are just a little bit short. It would most likely fit someone who is 6 feet or less perfectly. Overall I would recommend this sweatshirt to a friend. It feels like it is good quality and it will last a while.

        Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away bewertet.
        #productsprovidedbynike