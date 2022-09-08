Innovative Technologie sorgt in Kombination mit leichten Materialien für ein optimales Finish. Die Nike AeroSwift Shorts sorgen für ein geschmeidiges Tragegefühl und eine schmale Passform, die uneingeschränkte Bewegungsfreiheit gewährleistet.
4.4 Sterne
EdytaK632789806 - 08. Sept. 2022
They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!
LeslieD967332028 - 29. Juni 2022
These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.
b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17. Apr. 2022
I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.