      Nike AeroSwift

      Damen-Laufshorts

      69,99 €

      Hoch bewertet

      Innovative Technologie sorgt in Kombination mit leichten Materialien für ein optimales Finish. Die Nike AeroSwift Shorts sorgen für ein geschmeidiges Tragegefühl und eine schmale Passform, die uneingeschränkte Bewegungsfreiheit gewährleistet.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Weiß
      • Style: CZ9398-010

      Größe und Passform

      • Model trägt Größe S bei einer Körpergröße von 174 cm
      • Schmale Passform für ein passgenaues Tragegefühl

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Bewertungen (55)

      4.4 Sterne

      • They feel as though you have nothing on!

        EdytaK632789806 - 08. Sept. 2022

        They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - 29. Juni 2022

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17. Apr. 2022

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.