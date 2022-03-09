Mit dem robusten, wetterfesten Design der Nike ACG "Smith Summit" Cargo-Hose bist du für die Wildnis gerüstet. Wir reisten nach Smith Rock in Oregon, um uns Inspiration zu holen und kamen zurück, um diese Hose zu gestalten. Ein offener Saum und schmal zulaufende Beine sorgen für ein unkompliziertes, relaxtes Tragegefühl. Wir haben das Produkt mit mindestens 75% recycelter Nylonfaser gefertigt.
4.3 Sterne
semmik755702700 - 09. März 2022
Pantalon beaucoup trop large, le site conseil de prendre une taille en dessous pour une coupe ajusté, ce que j'ai fait, mais c'est extrêmement large, je n'ose pas imaginer si j'avais pris ma taille habituelle. Article retourné. Très bel article cependant, qui à l'air résistant
CF2018UNIV - 13. Jan. 2022
These cargos are TOUGH! I know they are made for the elements, but they look amazing too. The belt which comes with the pants is easy to use and looks really nice. The drawcord leg opening at the bottom is great and essential because it makes these pants suitable with a variety of sneakers for how you want the pants to hit at the bottom. The material is high quality and the contrast detailed stitching gives these cargos a pop to their look and separates them from my other cargos. I usually wear large in Nike sweatpants but in these cargos, medium fits like a large. I recommend you size down. I tried the large at the Nike Store and it was way too wide from the side. All in all, I love these cargos and I will use them a lot especially when I want to go with a looser fit for the situation or wardrobe.
HansB - 21. Nov. 2021
Was planning to use these pants for long hikes, but after dozens times of trying these, my conclusion is: less is more. There are too many (not completely thought out) functionalities on these pants. First, due to their roomy size, the pants rub against eachother between the upper legs. Second, the ropes at the ankles loosen very easily, even after a tight knot. Third, the belt loosens after a while of walking. There are better options out there for hikes, especially for this price.