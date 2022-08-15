Nach einem Spaziergang durch die wundervollen Gletscher von Island war unser Design-Team inspiriert, einen Hoodie mit Fleece-Futter zu entwerfen, der dich warm hält und Wasser abstößt, um kühle Wanderungen und winterliche Spaziergänge zu ermöglichen. Außerdem besteht das Design zu mindestens 75 % aus nachhaltigen Materialien mit einer Mischung aus biologischer Baumwolle und recycelter Polyesterfaser.
3.7 Sterne
승현유167064687 - 15. Aug. 2022
size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!
1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16. Juni 2022
According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors
12859978047 - 17. Mai 2022
Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.