      Nachhaltige Materialien

      Nike ACG Therma-FIT

      Fleece-Hoodie

      109,99 €

      Light Crimson/Light Madder Root/Mars Stone
      Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      Pilgrim/Cargo Khaki/Gold Suede/Cargo Khaki

      Nach einem Spaziergang durch die wundervollen Gletscher von Island war unser Design-Team inspiriert, einen Hoodie mit Fleece-Futter zu entwerfen, der dich warm hält und Wasser abstößt, um kühle Wanderungen und winterliche Spaziergänge zu ermöglichen. Außerdem besteht das Design zu mindestens 75 % aus nachhaltigen Materialien mit einer Mischung aus biologischer Baumwolle und recycelter Polyesterfaser.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      • Style: DH3087-126

      Größe und Passform

      • Model trägt Größe M bei einer Körpergröße von 185 cm
      • Extragroße Passform für ein lockeres, großzügiges Tragegefühl
      • Wenn du normalerweise Herren-Styles trägst, wähle deine übliche Größe. Wenn du normalerweise Damen-Styles trägst, wähle eine kleinere Größe.

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Durch die Kombination von recyceltem Polyester und Biobaumwolle entsteht ein Performance-Material, das bei seiner Herstellung die CO2-Emissionen sowie den Wasserverbrauch und den Einsatz von Chemikalien im Vergleich zu Mischungen aus herkömmlichem Polyester und konventionell angebauter Baumwolle reduziert.
      • Die Bio-Baumwolle wird ohne synthetische Chemikalien angebaut und nutzt weniger Wasser als herkömmliche Baumwolle. Durch den Einsatz von recyceltem Polyester reduzieren wir Plastikmüll und unsere CO2-Emissionen im Vergleich zu herkömmlichem Polyester um ca. 30 %.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (6)

      3.7 Sterne

      • ACG

        승현유167064687 - 15. Aug. 2022

        size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!

      • Instant favorite hoodie

        1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16. Juni 2022

        According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors

      • Toasty

        12859978047 - 17. Mai 2022

        Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.