“How do we build this shoe for the lifestyle of our consumer but also make it last?” was the question Small was tasked with answering. “We wanted to take everything that you loved about this shoe and then remove the things that weren’t really adding to it.” Removal also meant using more sustainable production practices, with the shoe’s Flyknit material stitched to ensure there is zero waste. With a look as effortless as it is innovative, including a flyknit bootie construction for easy on easy off comfort. Modern methods of making — including the likes of an adaptive Flyknit upper, Brio cables, and a responsive air zoom cushion — lift the Mariah into differing areas of innovation that have never been combined quite like this.