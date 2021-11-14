Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Member Access

      Nike Glide FlyEase

      Easy On/Off Shoes

      $170

      Imagine a shoe you didn't have to tie but could just step in and go. The Nike Glide FlyEase makes your dreams a reality with a FlyEase design that lets you get into your shoes with little effort. Plush and comfortable, it's got cushioning made from ZoomX foam for a responsive ride.

      • Colour Shown: Mercury Grey/Black/Grey Fog/Grey Fog
      • Style: DN4919-001

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $200.

      You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (3)

      4 Stars

      • Y A. - 14 Nov 2021

        It’s good for everyday use. Only the thing I’m worrying is a bit loose around my ankles.

      • Disappointed

        G I. - 21 Sept 2021

        Not ideal for children/men with DAFOs. I bought them for my son who wears DAFOS and the shoe is not near wide enough. I thought that was the purpose of Nike making this shoe, but apparently not.

      • Great Shoe! Will keep buying this style for my Son

        D A. - 08 Sept 2021

        Great, great show for my Autistic Son.