Start your little one's sneaker collection with the legendary AF-1. With their smooth leather, durable rubber sole and unmistakable Swoosh design, they've been an icon for a long, long time (since the '80s). This edition got a retro refresh inspired by our own history with '70s-style graphics on the tongue, heel and laces. So groovy!
