Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Flex Runner 2 Lil

      Younger Kids' Shoes

      $70

      Your future racers will love exploring the outdoors in the Nike Flex Runner 2. As part of our Lil collection (meaning, just for little ones), these shoes encourage discovery and play through nature. Unearth all the things we love about these, like the cute rabbit and mushroom graphics. Can your little adventurer identify them all?

      • Colour Shown: Summit White/Honeydew/Malachite/Light Thistle
      • Style: DV1377-100

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $200.

      You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Flex Runner 2 Lil.