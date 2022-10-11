The iconic WW2 deck jacket serves as inspiration for this lightweight and comfortable layering staple. Its waist-length design features a covered button placket, darted patterning for shape and a convertible collar for easy wear. An internal carrying strap lets you sling it over your shoulder when you're not wearing it for hands-free convenience.
Free standard delivery on orders over $200.You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike ESC.