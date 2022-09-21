Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      England

      Men's Button-Down Football Top

      $90

      This top dresses up a classic silhouette with an all-over print featuring part of the England national anthem. Sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you dry, so you can rep your team in comfort wherever you go. This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres

      • Colour Shown: Black/White/Bright Crimson
      • Style: CZ6161-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'0" (183cm approx.)
      • Loose fit for a roomy feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (1)

      1 Stars

      • 14927680815 - 21 Sept 2022

        Folks, you have realised that that shirt says "send HER victorious" haven't you?? 😱