This top dresses up a classic silhouette with an all-over print featuring part of the England national anthem. Sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you dry, so you can rep your team in comfort wherever you go. This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
14927680815 - 21 Sept 2022
Folks, you have realised that that shirt says "send HER victorious" haven't you?? 😱