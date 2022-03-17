Your hard work has got you to the starting line. Let the Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Tights take you to the finish. Soft and smooth, with a lightweight, secure feel, these tights are geared to help you reach your personal best. This product is made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.
4.6 Stars
16070210096 - 18 Mar 2022
First and foremost, these tights do its job well. It is as people has written - fits nicely, feels amazing and does indeed, feel like you're not wearing anything. One added bonus, and the reason why I chose this over the sweatpants variant, is that it looks much better than the sweatpants equivalent. However, what it has with style, it lacks with convenience. The back pocket that can supposedly fit your phone can NOT fit your phone, or at least any modern phone - especially if you have a protective cover on it, like any responsible phone owner should have. I don't have any old-gen phones left but suffice to say they are smaller than they are now, and could probably fit better. At most, I could see you putting your mask, keys, maybe airpods/galaxy bud charging case in there, but certainly not your phone. The sweatpants version meanwhile, has side pockets with zips that can likely fit your phone in it plus a few other things. Perhaps I was naive to presume I could fit my phone in a pair of tights, but regardless, it's a disappointment. Aside from that inconvenience however, these are some nice lookin' and feelin' tights that I'd recommend - it would've been five stars had there been a deep enough pocket that could actually fit your phone. Oh, and as a side note, your 'frontal nether region' still does somewhat 'protrude' in these tights, so if that's a problem, you should probably wear a pair of shorts over it (though I'd argue that defeats the entire purpose of the tights).
AZ Runner - 27 Feb 2022
Just got done wearing these to run a 5K outside! Let me start by saying that these tights look very cool. I have them in a cool blue pattern that is awesome looking. I personally did not feel comfortable wearing them without shorts over them (for obvious reasons) but that is how they're designed to be worn. The inner lining fits well and I didn't have a lot of movement down there. I would rate them a 5 if I felt like I could wear them without shorts over them.
AG - 25 Feb 2022
These tights are amazing. The Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aeroswift is extremely comfortable. The tights fit perfectly and are light weight. Good thing is they are not transparent or thin. I am a gym person and go for my CrossFit classes almost everyday and these are great for my workout routine. It feels like I am wearing nothing at all but it provides the right kind of support and compression during the workout. Additionally the fabric of the tights is so soft to touch and the design is so stylish that I received many compliments for it.Even after the workout, it keeps you cool and dry as there is no sweaty feeling due to absorbency of the material. I have worn it multiple times and have no complains as far as the durability of the tights is concerned. The fit and striped design with shining logo is my favorite part of the tights. I would highly recommend these tights to any person who likes to do workout and be comfortable at the same time.