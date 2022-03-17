16070210096 - 18 Mar 2022

First and foremost, these tights do its job well. It is as people has written - fits nicely, feels amazing and does indeed, feel like you're not wearing anything. One added bonus, and the reason why I chose this over the sweatpants variant, is that it looks much better than the sweatpants equivalent. However, what it has with style, it lacks with convenience. The back pocket that can supposedly fit your phone can NOT fit your phone, or at least any modern phone - especially if you have a protective cover on it, like any responsible phone owner should have. I don't have any old-gen phones left but suffice to say they are smaller than they are now, and could probably fit better. At most, I could see you putting your mask, keys, maybe airpods/galaxy bud charging case in there, but certainly not your phone. The sweatpants version meanwhile, has side pockets with zips that can likely fit your phone in it plus a few other things. Perhaps I was naive to presume I could fit my phone in a pair of tights, but regardless, it's a disappointment. Aside from that inconvenience however, these are some nice lookin' and feelin' tights that I'd recommend - it would've been five stars had there been a deep enough pocket that could actually fit your phone. Oh, and as a side note, your 'frontal nether region' still does somewhat 'protrude' in these tights, so if that's a problem, you should probably wear a pair of shorts over it (though I'd argue that defeats the entire purpose of the tights).